Jefferey Wiafe stabbing: Tyriq Alowooja jailed for murder
- Published
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an alleged rival drug dealer on New Year's Eve.
Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died after being stabbed four times in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes.
Tyriq Alowooja, 21, from Milton Keynes, was found guilty of the "brutal and vicious murder" in August.
Judge Charles Gratwicke sentenced Alowooja to a minimum of 20 years in prison at Luton Crown Court.
The court previously heard Mr Wiafe had driven on to the estate to collect drugs that were being stored for him in a flat in Carradine Crescent.
While there, he saw Alowooja, and the pair got out of their cars and confronted each other before a fight broke out.
Mr Wiafe sustained stab wounds to each of his thighs and one of his arms, and was fatally knifed in the chest.
Alowooja then went back to the car, as Mr Wiafe staggered away bleeding heavily.
Sentencing Alowooja to life in prison, Judge Gratwicke said one of the stab wounds was delivered with such force it severed Mr Wiafe's rib before entering his heart.
"You were convicted by the jury of the brutal and vicious murder of Jefferey Wiafe," he said.
"You are, in my judgement, a callous and ruthless individual who is prepared to unleash extreme violence to anyone who crosses your path."
Related Topics
- Published
- 8 August
- Published
- 30 July