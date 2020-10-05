Crushed campervan Highlands holiday 'saved by strangers'
A couple's road trip through the Scottish Highlands was saved by "the kindness of strangers" after their campervan was crushed by a fallen tree.
Stefan Baranowski and Alice Radford, from Sandy, Bedfordshire, discovered the flattened vehicle in a car park at Golspie, Sutherland, on 22 September.
They were given free accommodation and a campervan company owner offered them her own vehicle to continue the tour.
Mr Baronowski said the holiday became all about the "so, so nice people".
The holiday was the first time they had used their Volkswagen T4 which Mr Baronowski, 28, had converted during lockdown and was his "pride and joy".
He said: "We'd had an amazing first day, we came back at about 16:00 and discovered the van - it was heartbreaking.
"It was strange to think we'd been eating our sandwiches in the back just a little earlier."
Almost immediately someone from the town council helped find them free accommodation in the porter's lodge at Dunrobin Castle.
Their plight was shared on social media and Donna Mullen, who rents out campervans at Thurso, offered them her own vehicle after companies in Inverness had none for hire.
Marketing assistant Mr Baronowski said: "She drove down to collect us - that's about 60 miles - and helped us empty our own van.
"The Inverness companies were charging £120 a day and she let us have hers for £25."
The couple spent a few days touring the Highlands and decided to buy Ms Mullen's campervan which they drove home to Sandy on Thursday.
Mr Baronowski said: "This holiday has been all about the people and the kindness of strangers."
