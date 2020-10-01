Luton murder probe: Police make arrest after man found dead in flat Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Officers were called to the property in Bury Park Road, Luton, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead in a flat.

Police were called to the property in Bury Park Road, Luton, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday after receiving reports that a man had been injured there at about midday, Bedfordshire Police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man has been detained and is in police custody.

The force said it was currently at several addresses in the Bury Park area and "progressing several lines of inquiry".

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "We are aware that this can be unsettling for the community and want to reassure you that officers are working to establish the circumstances of this incident."

He has called for anyone with information to come forward.