European Masters snooker: Stolen cue forces Mark Davis withdrawal

Mark Davis had been playing with same cue for 20 years

Snooker player Mark Davis has been forced to withdraw from the European Masters after his cue was stolen.

Davis was due to face world number four Mark Selby in the third round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Davis, 48, from St Leonards in Sussex, had been checking out of his hotel when his cue, in its case, was stolen as it was resting on his car.

Ivan Hirschowitz, from World Snooker, said: "I'm absolutely gutted for Mark because he had been playing with that cue for 20 years."

Davis did not realise the cue was missing until he arrived at the venue and despite going back to the hotel to check it could not be found.

Mr Hirschowitz said: "[Davis] pulled out of the tournament immediately, he thought that there was no point even playing and he was too upset to go out there."

Davis could not use another cue because it can "take a year to get used to a cue", he added.

The player, ranked 39 in the world, has offered a reward for the cue's safe return.

