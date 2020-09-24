Hoddesdon men stabbed teenager 11 times 'for losing dog' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The men were spotted on CCTV walking to and from Rye Park in Hoddesdon, where the stabbing took place

Two men have been sentenced after a 16-year-old was stabbed 11 times in a dispute over a missing dog.

Braydon Hall, 20 and Jake Grainger, 18, attacked the victim in a park in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in October.

Hall admitted wounding with intent and possession of a knife and was jailed for 11 years at St Albans Crown Court.

Grainger admitted wounding with intent on the basis of joint enterprise and was given six years and six months in a young offenders' institution.

'Adopted stray dog'

The court heard the knife passed through the victim's throat and out the other side.

He was also stabbed in the stomach, back and buttocks and was left to "bleed" when his attackers fled.

The court heard he and his attackers, all from Hoddesdon, had been part of the same "social circle" which would hang around the town centre, where they had "adopted" a stray Rottweiler.

Martin Mulgrew, prosecuting, said Hall had asked the victim to look after the Rottweiler at a house overnight on 21 October, which he had agreed to do.

By morning, the dog had escaped and was missing, and the victim went looking for it.

Later the day, Hall, Grainger, an accomplice and the victim were captured on CCTV walking towards Rye Park, where the victim was taken to a secluded spot.

'Close to killing'

He was stabbed by Hall and hit by Grainger.

Mr Mulgrew said the wounds were life-threatening and he required 16 hours of surgery and two-and-a-half months in intensive care.

The victim was scarred, physically impaired and suffered a mental breakdown, the court heard.

Hall, of Kennedy Avenue, and Grainger, of Cranbourne Road, dumped blood-stained clothing outside the park.

The pair and their 18-year-old accomplice, who is due to be sentenced for robbery in connection with the stabbing, were captured on CCTV and identified by police.

Judge Michael Kay QC said: "The stabbing to the victim's throat was very close to killing outright.

"It was a frenzied, aggressive and senseless attack."