Watford v Luton: Graham Taylor statue boarded up Published duration 11 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Dave Dutton image caption The statue of Graham Taylor was boarded up ahead of Saturday's closed match

Fans have branded the decision to put protective boards around a statue of former Watford manager Graham Taylor "the overreaction of the century".

The club will face local rivals Luton Town for the first time in 14 years on Saturday but no fans will be at the game.

Despite this, the tribute to the late footballing legend near the Vicarage Road ground has been hidden from view.

Watford declined to comment on the reason for its concealment.

As reported in the Harrow Times , the club said on Wednesday it was "fully co-operating with all relevant authorities" to make sure the game passed "safely and securely".

Some Luton Town FC supporters voiced criticisms after photos of the boarded-up statue and barriers outside the ground were posted on fan websites.

One described it as "the overreaction of the century", while another called the move "pathetic, and seriously embarrassing".

"I can only assume that they don't want Graham Taylor to see the result this weekend," said another.

image caption Graham Taylor's widow Rita (left) and daughter Karen (right) attended the official unveiling in 2018

Hertfordshire Police said extra officers were being brought in for the match. It is due to kick-off at 12:30 BST, having been brought forward from 15:00 on police advice.

Ch Supt Matt Nicholls advised fans of both teams to "stay at home".

The Championship match will not be shown on TV or in pubs, but will be on internet streams.

Graham Taylor at Watford

image copyright Getty Images image caption Graham Taylor managed teams including Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves

In his first spell as Hornets boss between 1977 and 1987, Taylor took the club from the Fourth Division to the top flight and they finished second to Liverpool in 1983.

He also got them to the 1984 FA Cup final.

He died at the age of 72 in January 2017, and the bronze statue, created by award-winning sculptor Douglas Jennings was unveiled by Taylor's wife and daughter the following year.