Hertfordshire fatal crash: Parish council agrees to average speed camera bid Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Whitney Hughes image caption Whitney Hughes' mother Gillian Williams, 55, from Dunstable, was killed while driving home along Redbourn Road between St Albans and Redbourn

A woman whose mother was killed in a road crash has persuaded a council to apply for funds to install average speed cameras on it.

Whitney Hughes' mother Gillian Williams died on the A5183 between Redbourn and St Albans in Hertfordshire in 2019.

Ms Hughes has campaigned for safety measures along the road, but needed a "constituted" organisation to bid for money to do it.

Redbourn Parish Council said it would apply to the county's Road Safety Fund.

Ms Hughes said: "I feel relieved something is finally going to be done and I truly hope my mum is the last person to lose their life on Redbourn Road."

Mrs Williams' car was hit by another car being driven at 100mph (160km/h) by 72-year-old Anthony Southwood of Redbourn who had drunk whisky and taken decongestant, an inquest heard . Mr Southwood was also killed.

The coroner said he would ask police to investigate whether average speed cameras would help.

image copyright Google image caption Ms Hughes' Make Redbourn Road Safe petition calling for safety measures along the road collected nearly 4,000 signatures

Ms Hughes had already approached Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd about whether she could apply to his Road Safety Fund for money for the cameras.

She cited 16 other lives lost along that road, detailed in the Fatal Accident Report she received from St Albans City and District Council, and a Hertfordshire Safety Camera Partnership study which showed a reduction in collisions of 47.7% when cameras are installed on roads generally.

Mr Lloyd said she put forward "compelling evidence" and that an application would be welcomed.

However, they have to be submitted by a constituted organisation, such as a local authority, as private individuals are unable to apply.

Redbourn Parish Council member David Mitchell said it "fully supports" her initiative, while St Albans City and District Council said it would back the application and take guidance from the police.