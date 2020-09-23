Woman fatally injured partner days after prison release, court told Published duration 59 minutes ago

image copyright sbna image caption Sherry Naidoo allegedly hit Paul Jenner at their home in Dylan Court in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire

A woman attacked her partner causing him fatal injuries two days after being released from prison for assaulting him, a court heard.

Sherry Naidoo allegedly hit Paul Jenner at their home in Dylan Court in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, causing him to hit his head.

Mr Jenner, 41, was hospitalised for facial injuries but died 12 days later from a brain bleed.

Ms Naidoo, 37, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC said on 24 October last year, a police officer went to their home and found Mr Jenner injured and he appeared to be very unwell.

Ms Naidoo was out at the time the officer paid a visit to their home.

'Her tone changed'

The jury heard on 21 October Ms Naidoo had been released on licence from prison for attacking and injuring Mr Jenner previously.

A friend and a neighbour had both reported seeing Mr Jenner with a black eye, cuts and bruises on 24 October.

In September Ms Naidoo admitted assaulting her partner occasioning him actual bodily harm, the court was told.

The prosecution said she claimed that when she struck him during a row, he did not fall and did not bang his head.

A neighbour reported hearing Ms Naidoo shouting at Mr Jenner in an alleyway near their home on the evening of 23 October but said that "her tone changed" when they were approached by a family walking past them.

"She went from being really aggressive to being totally sweet and innocent saying things like 'come on, get up, let's go.'

"At this point Paul got up and went with Sherry and they walked back to their house. He was very docile and just followed her with his head down and saying nothing. He came across as very timid," the court heard.