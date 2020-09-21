Jailed PC Nicholas Musto thrown out of police force Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Hertfordshire Police image caption Nicholas Musto was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court in July

A police officer jailed for having sex with a vulnerable victim of crime while on duty has been sacked by his force.

PC Nicholas Musto, 51, met the woman, referred to as Miss A at a misconduct hearing, when he investigated a report of harassment she made in April 2007.

Hertfordshire Police interviewed Musto in 2013 but he denied any relationship.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall told the hearing in Peterborough that Musto, of Hunstanton, Norfolk, was "not being truthful" at that time.

Musto admitted misconduct in a public office and was jailed for 15 months at Peterborough Crown Court in July but remained a Hertfordshire Police officer.

He waived his rights to attend or be represented at the misconduct hearing on Monday.

Mr Hall said Musto's behaviour amounted to a breach of honesty and integrity, and of standards expected of police officers.

He had behaved with discreditable conduct which was "so serious as to amount to gross misconduct".

He had "utterly betrayed the trust placed in... a police officer", and was dismissed without notice.

Peterborough Crown Court in July heard the woman had "significant mental health vulnerabilities", and her relationship with Musto lasted 11 years.

