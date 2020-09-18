Bedfordshire dogs thefts: Police release suspect images Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Bedfordshire Police image caption The images of the suspects come from CCTV

Police have release images of a number of men wanted in connection with the theft of dogs worth "about £50,000".

Eight dogs were stolen from a kennels at Wilden in Bedfordshire on Sunday night, leaving the business owner "devastated"

Det Insp Ian Holden of Bedfordshire Police said the men "may be able to assist with our investigation".

A black Labrador, two cocker spaniels and four English spring spaniels were taken from the kennels.

image copyright Bedfordshire Police image caption The kennel owner said thefts left him "devastated as I love my dogs more than life"

image copyright Melissa Cole image caption The Cole family lost two springer spaniels, Jess, 5 (left), and Tigg, 6 (right), which were "much-loved pets" as well as working gun dogs

Four of the dogs belonged to the kennel owner, who did not want to be named.

Three dogs belonged to friends and the final dog was boarding.

The thieves scaled a 12-foot (3.6m) fence, smashed a fire door and took 10 minutes to steal the dogs, the business owner said.

Bedfordshire police said there had been "a surge in puppy thefts, as the price of dogs has almost doubled in some cases" since lockdown.

Det Insp Holden appealed for anyone who recognised the men in the CCTV images to come forward, as well as anyone who had recently been offered a dog.

image copyright Jan Ball image caption Eight-year-old orange cocker spaniel Mack was also staying at the kennels near Bedford

