BBC News

Turvey water warning: Bedfordshire village residents told not to drink tap water

Published
image copyrightClarie Sims
image captionBottled water is being handed out by Anglian Water from the war memorial by Carlton Road
Villagers have been told not to drink tap water after a burst water pipe.
Anglian Water said about 500 homes in Turvey, Bedfordshire, have been affected after "third party damage" on Thursday.
As a precaution, while it tests the water quality, "tap water should not be used for drinking, preparing food or cleaning teeth", the firm said.
Some homes which had their supply disrupted have since had it restored, a spokeswoman said.
image copyrightKeith Cockings/Anglian Water
image captionLeaflets have been sent to affected homes telling them not to drink or cook with their tap water
Claire Sims, who lives in the village, said: "They are replacing the gas mains on the nearby A428 and I heard they dug through a water main.
"It went off yesterday morning, but it is back on now.
"We got a message through the door this morning saying 'don't drink the water', but that was by the time half the village had had a cup of tea."
image copyrightClaire Sims
image captionAbout 1,000 people live in the north Bedfordshire village of Turvey
The spokeswoman for the company confirmed repairs and checks were ongoing and the disruption could take place for most of the weekend.
Bottled water was being handed out and tap water was OK to use for washing, bathing and flushing toilets, she said.
Paul Valleley, the company's director of water services, said: "We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused, but customers' health and wellbeing must come first."
image copyrightKeith Cockings
image captionAnglian Water has set up a welfare unit in the village hall car park
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Turvey
  • Anglian Water
  • Water

More on this story

  • Water shortages: Demand in East up 20% during dry May

    Published
    4 June

  • Faulty valve leaves thousands without water in Bedfordshire

    Published
    15 December 2019

  • Anglian Water says Flitwick water loss caused by burst main

    Published
    15 November 2019