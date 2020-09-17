BBC News

Capt Sir Tom Moore helps those with 'difficulties'

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCaptain Sir Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday on 30 April
Captain Sir Tom Moore has spoken of his late wife Pamela's struggle with mental health as he launched his charitable foundation.
The 100-year-old raised more than £32 for NHS charities when he walked more than 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.
He said he wants to help people who are having "difficulties".
The foundation will support people "where a little bit of hope will do them some good".
Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty from his garden, he said his wife's mental health problems started when she was a child, as her mother was "terrified" of sending her away during World War II.
image captionCaptain Sir Tom told BBC presenter Naga Munchetty he visited his wife "day after day"
The war veteran, who was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, said: "When she was going to school, she used to say, 'I have got someone watching you', it stayed with her for the rest of her life.
"Her mother frightened her into always thinking people were always following her."
He said her health got "worse and worse".
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionCaptain Tom Moore and his wife Pamela, on their wedding day
When Capt Sir Tom could no longer look after her properly, she went into a home.
She was expected to be treated for six weeks but stayed until she died from dementia.
He visited her every single day and said: "I never resented that for a minute because I had a contract in sickness and in health."
image copyrightAFP
image captionCapt Sir Tom was knighted by the Queen in a "unique ceremony" on 17 July
The inspiration for his foundation, called The Captain Tom Foundation, came from seeing many "lonely" ladies in the home who had no visitors.
"That's one of the things that the foundation is, to help lonely people and people who are in difficulties, not just old people, there are some young people that are not properly looked after."
image copyrightLionhearts/TheFA
image captionCapt Sir Tom Moore met David Beckham at his Bedfordshire home in July
A film is set to be made about his life and he believes David Beckham could play him as "he's got the right build for it and he's a very charming young man", he said.
He met the former England skipper when he was named an honorary captain of the Lionhearts, an FA initiative honouring inspirational people.
