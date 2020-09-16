Airwoman Rita Ellis 1967 murder: Crimewatch appeal turns up 'new reports' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption The teenager was murdered in 1967 and her body was discovered in woodland

Police hunting the killer of a teenage servicewoman more than 50 years ago have received eight new reports following an appeal on BBC TV.

Rita Ellis, 19, was found sexually assaulted and strangled near RAF Halton, Buckinghamshire, in 1967.

Thames Valley Police said it was following up the new information it had received since the case featured on Crimewatch Roadshow on Monday.

The force urged anyone with "suspicions" to contact officers.

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption The teenage aircraftswoman's death was widely reported at the time

Ms Ellis's body was discovered in Rowborough Copse close to a disused railway near the RAF camp on 12 November 1967 by a dog walker.

She was last seen alive the previous night.

Efforts had been made to hide the remains of Ms Ellis, who was from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, under leaves and foliage.

Police reopened the inquiry 10 years ago to make use of modern forensic techniques.

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption Rita Ellis was an aircraftswoman stationed at RAF Halton

Peter Beirne, head of Thames Valley Police's major crime review team, asked the public to contact the force, or Crimestoppers anonymously, with the name of anyone they suspect of involvement in the crime.

He said officers had already ruled out almost 200 suspects after a DNA profile of the perpetrator was created.

"If the person you suspect has died, we can easily swab close relatives to either eliminate or implicate them," Mr Beirne said.

