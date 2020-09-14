BBC News

Leighton Buzzard gets second earthquake in a week

Published
image copyrightRichard Croft/Geograph
image captionThe small town of Leighton Buzzard has experienced two earthquakes within a week
Leighton Buzzard residents have felt a second earthquake within a week.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 2.1-magnitude tremor was felt in the Bedfordshire town at 23:20 BST on Sunday.
It comes after a 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit the town on Tuesday.
The BGS tweeted there had been "a small number of reports" from the public with one saying this earthquake "felt slower and less intense".
The first earthquake struck just north of Leighton Buzzard.
It was felt in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

