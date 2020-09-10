Kandice Barber trial: Teacher 'was trying for baby' Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Kandice Barber denies child sex offences

The husband of a teaching assistant accused of having sex with a 15-year-old schoolboy told a jury they were trying for a baby at the time.

Daniel Barber told Aylesbury Crown Court his wife Kandice, 35, had suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

He denied their relationship was in trouble and said she was his "rock".

Mrs Barber, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, denies child sex offences, including having sex with a child under 16.

Jurors have been told Ms Barber was working a cover supervisor at Princes Risborough School in October 2018 when she is alleged to have had sex with the pupil.

She is also said to have sent him a topless picture of herself on Snapchat, which ended up being passed around the Buckinghamshire school.

image copyright South Beds News Agency image caption Aylesbury Crown Court heard Kandice Barber suffered an ectopic pregnancy

Mr Barber told the court that after the summer holidays in 2018 they had been trying for a child.

He said his wife had told him she was pregnant, but that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy the following month.

The trial previously heard that when questioned about rumours of a relationship by his head teacher, the boy denied anything had gone on because she had told him she might be pregnant with his child.

He later told police he did not want his child born in prison.

Mr Barber told the court his wife would sometimes send him intimate pictures of herself.

Under cross examination, Ms Barber said her Snapchat account must have been hacked.

Asked about an alleged sexual act in a car, she told prosecutor Richard Milne: "It makes me feel sick thinking about it."

Ms Barber has denied causing a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity; sexual communication with a child; causing a child to engage in sexual activities while in a position of trust; and making a child watch a sexual act by a person in a position of trust.