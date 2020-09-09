Kandice Barber trial: Pupil 'told teacher she would lose job' Published duration 5 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Kandice Barber denies child sex offences

A teaching assistant accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student claims he said she would "lose her job" after she cut contact, a court heard.

Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, denies child sex offences, including having sex with a child under 16.

She told jurors the boy had pestered her after she gave him her phone number so he could discuss a problem.

Ms Barber said she knew this had been wrong but she had "good intentions".

Aylesbury Crown Court earlier heard Ms Barber was a cover supervisor at Princes Risborough School and was bound by the same rules as teaching staff to not contact students outside school without the head's permission.

The prosecution allege she had sex with the teenager in a field and sent topless pictures to him on Snapchat between September and October 2018. She claims her account was hacked.

The court heard the boy admitted sex with Ms Barber after initially denying it when rumours of his alleged relationship with her were put to him by the head teacher in January 2019.

'Incredibly embarrassed'

Ms Barber told the court on Tuesday she gave the boy her number so he could talk to her about an issue he had with another student.

"It is something I am incredibly embarrassed about, I know it was the wrong thing to do but I had good intentions in doing it," she said.

After that, she said there was "always something he needed to speak to me about" and she would often receive messages on Snapchat saying "call me, call me".

"It became a lot more persistent and I was quite concerned, concerned because I shouldn't have had that contact in the first place," she said.

Ms Barber said she told the boy she was uncomfortable with the calls and when she refused further contact, she claims he sent her a message reading: "Watch what's going to happen, you're going to lose your job, you're going to lose your family."

Ms Barber denies three counts of causing or inciting a child aged under 16 to engage in a sexual act, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activities while in a position of trust, and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act by a person in a position of trust.

The hearing continues.