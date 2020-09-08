Earthquake hits towns in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Published
An earthquake with a magnitude 3.3 has been felt across several towns in England.
People living in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire said they felt it at about 08:45 BST.
Carly Jan Smith, 31, in Dunstable, said it was "really strong" and lasted for about two seconds. Her whole room went from "side to side", she said.
The British Geological Survey has confirmed it is investigating.
Bedfordshire Police said that "there are no casualties or structural damage caused at this time".
- Published
- 23 January
- Published
- 6 December 2019