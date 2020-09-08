West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust: New site 'not on shortlist' Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Google Maps image caption The Trusts's preferred option is for new emergency facilities to be built next to Watford General Hospital

An NHS trust looking at the viability of building a new hospital has announced a list of options that does not include any new sites.

It said a feasibility study has now shown it would take too long to get a new site up and running.

Campaigners for a new hospital said it was "a short-sighted decision".

They wanted a brand new hospital, built centrally to Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Watford and replacing existing hospitals in those locations.

'Take longer'

West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust had agreed to invest in existing hospitals and wanted to bid for £350m of government funding with investment planned for existing services, including refurbishing Watford General Hospital.

It had estimated the cost of building a new facility central to all three locations would be about £700m - and had ruled it out, but looked again after NHS bosses were told they could investigate options worth a further £190m.

Following a feasibility study by an independent team appointed by the Trust, it has now proposed a shortlist, with its preferred option being new emergency facilities developed next to the existing Watford General Hospital.

One of the groups campaigning for a new hospital called for an independent body to be appointed by government to look at the proposals.

Jean Ritchie, from the New Hospital Campaign, said: "What right has a public body like the Trust to compromise the future of hospital care by making such a short-sighted decision, without any sound basis?"

All trusts getting government funds are expected to deliver new buildings within five years and the Trust said it "would take longer for new hospital facilities to be up and running" on any new site.

Trust deputy chief executive, Helen Brown, said this was a "once in a generation opportunity to transform our hospital buildings" and a final decision would be made early next year.