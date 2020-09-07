Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon was set up at a car boot sale at the Elm Court Youth and Community Centre sale in Potters Bar

Bomb disposal experts were sent to a car boot sale following reports ammunition was being sold there.

A 20-metre cordon was set up at the Elm Court Youth and Community Centre sale in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, shortly after midday on Saturday.

It was "quickly established" that the ammunition, which included shells, was not live and the event continued, police said.

The force said the seller handed over the items to go into an army museum.

He had been "given words of advice about selling these items", a spokeswoman said.

