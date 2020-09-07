Image caption Hill End Lane was still closed at the junction with Camp Road on Monday morning

A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed.

The 35-year-old victim was injured in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans in Hertfordshire just after 20:30 BST on Sunday, and the road was partly closed.

Hertfordshire Police said it was aware there were "a number of people in the area" and has called for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Nick Rega said: "If you saw what happened and have not yet spoken to police please get in touch."

He has also asked people to check dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything.

