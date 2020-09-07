Image copyright @Beds_FireCtrl Image caption Crews tackled the building waste fire on Sunday night in the village which is about five miles north of Bedford

Firefighters have been tackling a "large" blaze at a farm in Bedfordshire.

Crews from Kempston and Harrold were called to the building waste fire on Rushden Road, Milton Ernest, at 22:10 BST on Sunday.

Two jets were used to tackle it and protect the surrounding area.

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Fire Service said it was in an area measuring 10m x 10m (33ft x 33ft) and it had been fully extinguished.

