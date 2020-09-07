Bedfordshire farm fire: Crews tackle large at Milton Ernest
- 7 September 2020
Firefighters have been tackling a "large" blaze at a farm in Bedfordshire.
Crews from Kempston and Harrold were called to the building waste fire on Rushden Road, Milton Ernest, at 22:10 BST on Sunday.
Two jets were used to tackle it and protect the surrounding area.
A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Fire Service said it was in an area measuring 10m x 10m (33ft x 33ft) and it had been fully extinguished.
We currently have our #Harrold crew and the water carrier crew from #Kempston in attendance at an large building waste fire in Milton Ernest. They are using 2 jets to tackle the fire 🔥 @BedsFire pic.twitter.com/RyURbbLlNu— Bedfordshire Fire Control (@Beds_FireCtrl) September 6, 2020
