Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kandice Barber, 35, denies child sex offences

A boy who allegedly had sex with a teaching assistant was "upset and shaking" when he told his head teacher about it, a court has heard.

Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, denies child sex offences, including having sex with a child under 16.

Nicholas Simms, who was head teacher at the school, said the boy had admitted sex with Ms Barber in March 2019.

He told the court the boy's "hands were shaking" when he spoke to him

Aylesbury Crown Court heard Ms Barber was a cover supervisor at the school and was bound by the same rules as teaching staff to not contact students outside school without the head's permission.

Rumours denied

Mr Simms, who was head at Princes Risborough School, Buckinghamshire, at the time of the alleged offences, told jurors he spoke to the boy in January 2019 after a teacher raised concerns over rumours spreading around the school.

He said the 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told him the rumours were not true.

Mr Simms said Ms Barber also denied them and no further action was taken by the school.

The court heard he spoke to the boy again in March 2019 when a topless pictures of Ms Barber circulated around the school and at that point he admitted the rumours were true.

Describing the boy's demeanour, Mr Simms said: "He was upset and shaking, he wasn't crying but his hands were shaking."

Mr Simms said he contacted police and Ms Barber was arrested on 12 March.

Ms Barber denies three counts of causing or inciting a child aged under 16 to engage in a sexual act, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activities while in a position of trust, and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act by a person in a position of trust.

The hearing continues.