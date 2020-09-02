Image copyright Google Image caption Sir William Borlase's Grammar School is staggering its start to the school year to allow students to self-isolate

A group of pupils at the same school are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow is staggering its start to the school year to allow students to complete the self-isolation period.

Buckinghamshire Council said there had been positive cases in a "group of young people and their families", some of whom are pupils at the school.

The cases are linked and were "acquired abroad during the school holidays".

The council added that all households are now self-isolating, having been contacted by test and trace staff.

State-funded coeducational Sir William Borlase's Grammar School has more than 1,000 pupils aged from 11 to 18.

"Clean and safe"

Councillor Anita Cranmer, who is responsible for education, said: "The school is clean and safe to return to and there will be a staggered start to the school year with the older students returning slightly later to allow pupils to complete the self-isolation period.

"Public Health England are actively investigating these cases and have traced contacts to ensure that they are aware of the need to self-isolate."

She said there should be "no cause for wider alarm" and advice to Buckinghamshire residents remained the same, to observe social distancing, get tested if you start to show coronavirus symptoms and stay at home if told to do so.

"We thank the children and families involved for their vigilance and quick action in isolating and would urge any other Buckinghamshire residents to do the same, should any member of the household develop coronavirus symptoms or if you think you may have been in close contact with someone who's tested positive," she said.