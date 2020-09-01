Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Prem Chandra was sentenced at Luton Crown Court for the rapes in 1996 and 1997

A double rapist who evaded capture for years due to a "breakdown in communication" between authorities has been jailed.

Prem Chandra, 49, raped a teenage girl in 1996 and a woman, 26, a year later.

Luton Crown Court heard there was no DNA match for Chandra at the time of the attacks but a sample was taken in 2009 when he was arrested for battery.

Forensic science services linked it to two rape cases but police were seemingly not told, the court heard.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said: "The scientific services found a match in 2009, but there was a breakdown in the chain of communication."

He said police had no record of receiving such a notification.

The rapes were later subject to cold case reviews and Chandra, of St Leonard's Avenue, Bedford, was arrested on 18 March 2018.

'Horrific ordeals'

The court heard Chandra, formerly known as Putal Nath, plied a 14-year-old girl with whisky and coke before she was raped by him and other men on 25 June 1996.

The 26-year-old woman was attacked after mistakenly boarding a train to Bedford after a party in London on 30 July 1997. She accepted a lift from a group of men, including Chandra, who raped her.

During mitigation, it was heard Chandra "had not been the instigator or ring leader" in the two gang attacks and he was a "very different person" now.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and was jailed for nine years.

Det Insp Emma Pitts, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Chandra's victims have lived with the memory of their horrific ordeals for more than two decades, while their attacker evaded capture.

"We must thank the victims for their bravery and their assistance in bringing these cases to court, and hope the outcome is able to provide some form of closure."