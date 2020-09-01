Image copyright Lee Hutchinson Image caption The landing strip is in a field to the north east of St Albans

A pilot and their passenger escaped serious injury after a light aircraft crashed-landed and came to rest upside down in a field.

The plane was coming in to land on a grass strip at Tower Hill Lane, Sandridge near St Albans in Hertfordshire at 16:15 BST on Monday.

The county's fire and rescue service sent crews from Wheathampstead, Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

"The incident did not result in any serious injuries," a spokeswoman said.

