Image copyright Google Image caption The woman, in her 80s, died at the scene

A woman has died and two others seriously injured in a three-car crash in Buckinghamshire.

A Ford Fiesta and two Volkswagen cars were involved in a crash on the A422 between Maids Moreton and College Farm at about 16:20 BST on Friday.

The Fiesta driver, a woman in her 80s died at the scene, and the driver and passenger in a Golf, aged in their 60s, were seriously injured.

The pair, a man and woman, were taken to hospital, where they remain.

Thames Valley Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

