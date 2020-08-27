Image copyright Arlesey Town FC Image caption A Shefford Veterans player collapsed on the pitch during a match against Arlesey Town

A goalkeeper has been hailed a "hero" after he saved the life of an opposing player who went into cardiac arrest on the pitch.

David Jones, a doctor from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, was playing for non-league side Arlesey Town on Sunday when Shefford Veterans player Adam Pearson "suddenly collapsed".

Dr Jones delivered CPR until a defibrillator arrived.

He said it was a case of being "in the right place at the right time".

Mr Pearson was taken to hospital by air ambulance and has been receiving treatment since.

'No signs of life'

Dr Jones said it was towards the end of the first half when Mr Pearson "suddenly collapsed on the floor".

"It was immediately evident that he wasn't showing any signs of life.

"I did a quick assessment and looked for a pulse. I could see he wasn't breathing and we started CPR pretty quickly."

He asked team mates to call 999 and to check if there was a defibrillator at the club.

"The next thing I knew a defibrillator appeared beside me," he said.

"We delivered one shock and within a minute he started to come back and show signs of life.

"By the time the ambulance arrived he was back awake and talking."

Dr Jones said he had been told Mr Pearson was receiving treatment in hospital and that the resuscitation on the pitch was "very important" to his recovery.

The goalkeeper described what happened as a "surreal experience" since he usually uses football to switch off from his role as a doctor.

He said it was "fortunate" a defibrillator was nearby and that the paramedics arrived quickly.

Arlesey Town manager Antonino Nieli said the incident was "a prime example why every football club should be provided with defibrillators".

As the match was abandoned, Dr Jones said no man of the match award was given out but he did "get a free pint in the bar afterwards".