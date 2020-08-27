Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Monty Chitta was died after being found in Cardigan Street, Luton, on Christmas Day

A man is thought to have fallen to his death as he tried to escape from a flat he was locked inside, an inquest heard.

Monty Chitta, 53, is believed to have slipped as he tried to climb through a skylight.

His body was found in Cardigan Street, Luton, covered by a duvet and with his head on a pillow on Christmas Day last year.

Bedfordshire coroner Emma Whitting concluded Mr Chitta, of St Winifreds Avenue, died accidentally.

Ampthill Coroner's Court heard Mr Chitta was pronounced dead less than an hour after police were called at about 07:20 GMT.

A report found he had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from height, including fractures of the skull, ribs and pelvis.

The inquest was told there were no signs that he had been murdered.

'Unanswered calls'

It is believed Mr Chitta slipped as he climbed out of the skylight, damaging two satellite dishes as he fell.

A coroner's report prepared by Det Insp Tom Hamm said Mr Chitta had visited shops and a pub that night.

He said officers' hypothesis was that Mr Chitta had gone with two other men to the empty flat to continue drinking.

The inquest heard Mr Chitta called a taxi for the other two men, who activated a door bolt when they left which trapped Mr Chitta inside.

There was evidence he had made unanswered calls during his attempts to get out of the flat, the hearing was told.

Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest heard the men had gone to an empty flat in Cardigan Street

Det Insp Hamm said police had been unable to trace the other men and the person who placed Mr Chitta under the duvet.

They have also failed to locate the person who raised the alarm, who gave his name as Vincent.

Concluding the inquest, coroner Ms Whitting said: "The evidence shows he was likely to have fallen from the roof of a nearby building as he attempted to exit [the flat]."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk