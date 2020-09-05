Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The 1979 Cavalier Mk.1 led Vauxhall's strong position in the car market in the 1980s and 90s

Vehicles manufactured by the "oldest surviving British car brand" have gone on public display for the first time in the town where they were made.

The Vauxhall: Made in Luton exhibition at Stockwood Discovery Centre displays models from the last 115 years.

It includes a 7/9hp, the first model to be produced at the Kimpton Road factory in 1905, and a 2002 Vectra, the last passenger car to roll off the line.

"Many will conjure 'my-dad-had-one-of-those' memories," the company said.

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption Vauxhall's first post-war compact car was the 1963 Viva HA

Originally based in the south London suburb from which it takes its name, Vauxhall became a car manufacturer in 1903.

After two years it needed larger premises and moved to Luton where the council was providing subsidies to attract new industries.

It became the town's largest employer and the birthplace of household names such as the Cavalier and the Bedford van.

Since 2002, it has exclusively produced vans, namely the Vauxhall Vivaro, and since becoming part of the PSA group in 2017, Peugeots and Citroens as well.

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The two-seater 1905 7/9hp was the first Luton-built Vauxhall

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The Vectra was the last passenger car to be made in Luton in 2002

The free exhibition showcases some of the 80-strong collection from the Vauxhall Heritage Centre, including the 1910 Prince Henry, which, according to Vauxhall, is "acknowledged by historians as Britain's first production sports car".

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The C-10 Prince Henry, 1910, "went up to 65 mph [105km/h] which doesn't sound very much by today's standards, but it was the Bugatti Veyron of its day", Vauxhall said

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The 2003 VX Lightning was a concept car created to celebrate Vauxhall's centenary

Eleven vehicles are on display until Easter 2021 plus an extra "hero car" each month, starting with the 1959 PA Velox.

Simon Hucknall, from Vauxhall, said it showed the "sheer breadth" of the company and "paints a wonderful social picture of Vauxhall's importance to the Luton community".

"There are some extremely rare and valuable cars on display, but many that will conjure 'my-dad-had-one-of-those' memories, too," he said.

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The Bedford CA van was Britain's first purpose-built panel van and dominated the market for 17 years

The vehicles have not been on public display before as the collection is usually "really busy" with about 100 press loans a year for images in print and on television.

"We really haven't had time to actually put them on display, but we just felt it was the right time to open it up to the public," Mr Hucknall said.

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption September's "hero car" is the 1959 PA Velox. Its chrome and fin design "brought a welcome slice of colourful Americana to austere 50s' Britain"

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The 1975 Firenza HPF, which enjoyed success on and off the race track, can be seen in December

The exhibition was due to take place in April, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown. It will be open from Thursdays to Sundays with ticketed entry aiming to help social distancing.

Karen Perkins, from The Culture Trust, which owns the exhibition space, said it was "proud and excited to host such a unique and rarely seen exhibition".

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption Britain's first 100mph (160km/h) production car, the 1926 30-98 OE-Type Tourer, will be on display in November

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption In October, visitors can see a 1983 Astra GTE Mk.1, Vauxhall's first genuine "hot hatch"

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The 1993 Lotus Carlton, the world's fastest four-door production car, with a maximum speed of 176mph (280km/h) can be seen in January

Image copyright Vauxhall Motors Image caption The 1966 XVR Concept with its curvaceous design debuted at the Geneva Motor Show

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have story suggestions email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk