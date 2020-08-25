Image copyright Met Police Image caption Maisie Newell died when she was 13 in June 2014

A father accused of his daughter's murder has told a court he thinks of himself as a "lowlife scumbag".

Maisie Newell was four weeks old when, in August 2000, she suffered brain injuries after allegedly being thrown into her cot, the Old Bailey heard.

The court was told Maisie was left disabled and died aged 13 in June 2014 as a result of the earlier injuries.

Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Hertfordshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

'On edge'

He was tearful as he told the court that he hurt Maisie when she would not stop crying.

"I think I'm a lowlife scumbag. I cannot believe I did it," he said.

"I'm disgusted in myself. I wish it was me, not her."

Smith had been looking after Maisie and her brother at their home in Edgware, north London, while their mother and his partner Amanda Lee was out.

He told the jury he was against Ms Lee going out.

"I said, 'I don't feel myself. Don't leave me with a [expletive] screaming baby'," Smith told the court.

"I was feeling on edge. I was anxious. I just didn't feel right. I wasn't angry, I was getting worried."

The court heard Smith changed, fed and winded Maisie but she did not stop crying.

"I just wanted Maisie to settle, go to sleep, just to stop crying," he said.

'Little thump'

Smith said he was five or six feet away when he threw Maisie into her cot.

He told the court he heard a "little thump" and thought the cot had hit a wardrobe.

The 45-year-old then had a cigarette and played video games before Ms Lee returned home and noticed Maisie was "pale".

Smith said Ms Lee was "hysterical" when he told her what happened but told him he could not tell the truth about what happened as they could "lose both children".

In 2001, Smith pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on his daughter without intent and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Both his children were adopted and Smith told the court he "broke down" when he was informed Maisie had died in 2014.

The trial continues.