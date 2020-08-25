Image copyright @HitchinFire1 Image caption Firefighters released the woman from the car in Little Wymondley

A woman sustained serious injuries when a tree fell on her car during Storm Francis.

Emergency services were called to Blakemore End Road in Little Wymondley, Hertfordshire, at about 08:20 BST.

Firefighters released the woman from the car and she was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police said no other passengers were in the vehicle.

Winds of up to 70mph have been predicted as Storm Francis sweeps across the UK.

Police said the ambulance service was called to the incident "following reports that the driver, a woman, had sustained serious injuries".

The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.