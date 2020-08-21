Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption John Dickinson murdered Susan Lowson in Stevenage in 1980

A man who strangled a woman to death in 1980 has been jailed again for historical child sex offences.

John Dickinson, 67, spent 34 years in prison for Susan Lowson's murder and was released in 2014.

In September 2019 he was convicted by a jury of sexually abusing two children in the 1970s, who were aged between three and six at the time.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 18 years in prison with an extended license period of four years.

'Relentlessly abused'

Dickinson was found guilty of three counts of indecency with a child, three counts of indecent assault on a female, one count of indecent assault on a male and another count of indecent assault.

Judge Jonathan Cooper told Dickinson the abuse he inflicted on the children "has haunted them for their entire adult lives".

The offences took place in Hertfordshire and the judge said the children were "serially and relentlessly abused".

The abuse occurred before he murdered Ms Lowson in Stevenage in 1980, for which he received a life sentence.

'Betraying their trust'

Dickinson was also sentenced earlier for admitting the purchase of a stun gun in December 2018, which police had intercepted in a package destined for his home.

The court heard Dickinson maintained it "had been bought to help you free yourself from [a] blackmailer", a claim Judge Cooper rejected.

Fiona Peters, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "John Dickinson has finally been punished for these hideous crimes committed against extremely young children.

"Dickinson subjected these children to sustained periods of abuse when they were at a very vulnerable age, betraying their trust in him.

"They have shown great courage in coming forward and giving evidence in this case, which has secured this conviction. I commend them for their bravery."

