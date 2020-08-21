Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Brett Dolby died at Scapa's factory on Woodside Industrial Estate in Houghton Regis

A company has been fined £120,000 after a worker was crushed to death when he was pulled into two giant rollers.

Brett Dolby was working a night shift at Scapa Tapes in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, when he became trapped in the Duffy machine on 10 April 2018.

A colleague said he thought the 44-year-old's screams were a Pink Floyd song being played on the radio.

The company pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach at Luton Magistrates' Court.

Scapa, which supplies adhesive tape, bought the factory in 2004 and inherited the machine then.

It lacked a safety guard and no instructions about a guard had been left, an inquest into Mr Dolby's death heard in 2019.

'No witnesses'

David Redland, from the Health and Safety Executive, told the inquest: "It was an accident waiting to happen."

He said a simple mechanical guard or an optical beam could have been installed that would have stopped the machine if the beam was broken.

It was not known how Mr Dolby became trapped as there were no witnesses, and a verdict of accidental death was recorded.

Representing Scapa, Tim Green said the company was devastated by his loss: "He was obviously much-loved by a wide family and he made a very substantial contribution at work and to family life.

"No penalty can be commensurate with a life."

Scapa, which has since closed the Houghton Regis site, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure persons in its employment were not exposed to health and safety risks.

It was fined £120,000 with £15,192.68 costs.