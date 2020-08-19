Image caption The council said its aim was to "protect public safety"

Closing a high street to install social distancing measures will "add insult to injury" as it recovers from lockdown, retailers claim.

Milton Keynes Council will close a section of High Street in Stony Stratford, Buckinghamshire, for a week from 24 August.

Shopkeepers said they were not consulted about the changes - which include the removal of parking bays.

The council said its aim is to "protect public safety" during the pandemic.

The stretch between Church Street and London Road will close to all but emergency traffic while footpaths are widened and parking bays removed - to allow for customer queues adhering to social distancing rules.

Image copyright David Odell Image caption David Odell described the closure as a 'nightmare'

David Odell, who owns Odells Hardware, said the closure and changes will be a "complete nightmare" for businesses emerging from lockdown.

"Most businesses were closed for two months, some for three," he said. "Every little high street is struggling."

Image caption A hardware store has been on the High Street for 280 years

The hardware business has existed on Stony Stratford High Street for 280 years - and has been in the Odell family since 1863.

Mr Odell added: "Only the town council was consulted, without a thought for the danger it would do to an already fragile high street.

"I feel pretty grumpy about it - and I'm not alone."

Ross Ellens, who runs a shopping arcade on the High Street and the town's business association, said that the decision to start work had been made because of two complaints about the lack of space for pedestrians around queues.

"To shut the High Street for a week while they implement all of this adds insult to injury," he said.

"The lasting damage will come from losing eight or nine car parking spaces. If you take away that ease of parking, people will look for somewhere else to go.

"We think it will finish off the High Street."

Image copyright MK Council Image caption A CCTV image of the queue issue released by Milton Keynes Council in a business leaflet

In a statement, the council said it was "given a very short window" to prepare and consult on reopening high streets safely.

A spokesman said: "Our aim has always been to protect public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The worst thing for all businesses would be a return to the lockdown measures we experienced earlier this year so we are working hard to prevent this from happening."