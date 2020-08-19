Image copyright Google Image caption The boy's brother saw him get into the car and followed it to the Meadowcroft Community Centre

A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy got into a car after being asked if he wanted a free kitten, police said.

Thames Valley Police said the boy was approached in Berryfields Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday.

The boy's brother saw him get into the car, believed to be a small red Toyota, and followed it to the Meadowcroft Community Centre, the force said.

The boy was then let out of the car.

A 22-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remains in policy custody.

Det Con Rob Mogridge said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information about what happened to please come forward.

"We believe this was a busy area around the time this happened and that there is a good chance that someone saw what happened.

"We would also like to reassure the local community that an arrest has been made and we are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened."