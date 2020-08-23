Image copyright Claire John Image caption The Woodland Fairy Trail at Bromham Mill was smashed and broken on 6 August and reported to Bedfordshire Police

A community fundraising page started by a local police officer has raised £800 after vandals damaged a fairy garden.

PC Sam Sparkes said she took action in a "matter of minutes" after the trail at Bromham Mill, near Bedford, was smashed and broken two weeks ago.

"The village will come back bigger, better and stronger because of this," she said.

The money will go towards repairing and replacing the features that make up the Woodland Fairy Trail.

Image copyright Bromham Parish Council Image caption The theme of the Woodland Fairy Trail changes to reflect the time of year

PC Sparkes, who works for the Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit, said: "This is about the community just trying to turn a wrong into a right."

The trail is looked after by Bromham Parish Council and volunteers.

Julie Betts, council clerk, said: "We don't know who did this. It's really disappointing that they don't value what's there for them.

"We're lucky that we have got it."

Image copyright Bromham Parish Council Image caption The coppice has fairy doors, signs and a wooden play house for children, according to Bromham Parish Council

Bromham Conservation Volunteers and the Nature Club used land owned by Bedford Borough Council and "turned a real mess into a real draw for young families to have a walk in a natural environment," said Ms Betts.

Items that have been "smashed, kicked in and thrown about" are being repaired and "it should be a happy ending".

"Another month or so and we should have an even better fairy walk," she said.

Image copyright Claire John Image caption Benches at Bromham Mill, which has a cafe that is currently closed due to coronavirus, were also smashed and broken

Meri Leggott, a mother-of-three who lives in the village, said: "It's genuinely sad to see this needless damage, but Bromham is a village with great community spirit and it's encouraging to see people pulling together, doing their best to keep it a lovely place to live.

"There are some really proactive volunteers and we're very grateful."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk