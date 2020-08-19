Image copyright Jenny Codd Image caption The Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford remains closed after shutting in March due to coronavirus restrictions

Photos of a swimming pool that closed due to coronavirus have been likened to the "Chernobyl" nuclear disaster site.

The Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford has yet to reopen despite the easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Fusion Lifestyle, the charity that runs local authority gyms and pools, said it could not open unless Bedford Borough Council helped financially.

The authority said it hoped for an "interim solution that will enable some leisure facilities to open".

Resident Jenny Codd posted the pictures on a Facebook group, and said the pool did not "look like it will open anytime soon [if] it ever does".

Image copyright Jenny Codd Image caption Comments on the Facebook group the pictures were posted in said the state of the pool was "appalling" and "depressing"

One user on social media said it "wouldn't look out of place in Chernobyl", and another also likened it to the Ukrainian nuclear disaster site.

A reactor at Chernobyl's power station exploded in 1986, when Ukraine was part of the USSR. and an area of more than 4,000 sq km had to be abandoned.

'Appalling state'

Bedford Borough Council, run by a Labour, Liberal Democrat and independent group, has a contract with Fusion to manage eight leisure facilities until February 2024.

The authority said the company had asked for "significant" financial support to reopen the sites, but the council was "facing a huge financial challenge" due to coronavirus and a funding gap of more than £20m.

Graeme Coombes, councillor from the opposition Conservatives, said the pool had "fallen into such an appalling state of neglect" and needed "immediate repair and ongoing maintenance".

He said the council should end its contract with Fusion.

A council spokesman said: "The maintenance of the exterior of the building has been challenging, not helped by the recent break-in and anti-social behaviour.

"Working with Fusion, the site has now been made secure and the council is working to clean the site and carry out repairs."

Image copyright Jenny Codd Image caption Fusion Lifestyle, which run Oasis Beach Pool, said it could not reopen unless the council helped financially

The council did not say when the pool was likely to reopen.

Fusion Lifestyle has been approached for further comment.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk