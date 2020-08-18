Jihadist's sister 'acted out of misguided loyalty'

Image copyright Ben Stansall/Getty Images Image caption Sneha Chowdhury was convicted of one count of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism

The sister of a jihadist convicted of planning a terror attack at London tourist hotspots acted out of "misguided loyalty", a judge has said.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, from Luton, was jailed for life last month for a planned attack.

On Tuesday, his sister Sneha Chowdhury, 26, was given a suspended two-year prison term for failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

The judge said there was "no evidence" she shared "his extremist views".

Former Uber driver Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was arrested after unwittingly revealing to undercover police officers his plans to target tourist attractions, including Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus.

He also bragged about deceiving an Old Bailey jury which cleared him following a previous terror-related trial.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mohiussunnath Chowdhury unknowingly revealed his plans to undercover police

A subsequent trial heard his sister knew he was training with wooden swords, practising knife fighting and rehearsing beheading attacks at the family home in Luton.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the court: "Ms Chowdhury was aware of his training, that it was training relating to violence, the use of weapons, in particular a knife or sword, and a further attack by him was imminent."

He said there was no evidence she had extremist views, and she acted out of "loyalty to her brother rather than a shared ideological position with him".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years last month

She was found guilty by a jury and Judge Andrew Lees said he had decided to take the "exceptional" step of suspending her prison sentence.

He imposed a 60-day rehabilitation requirement and notification order, after finding she does not "present a risk or danger to the public".

"I accept you were subject to controlling behaviour by the male members of your family," the judge told her. "Nevertheless, your relationship with your brother is very close.

"There is no evidence that you shared or had any interest in his extremist views. I accept you didn't do what you should've done out of a misguided loyalty to your brother."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk