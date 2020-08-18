Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Luca Skivington played for non-league side Burnham FC

A young driver who caused the death of his teenage friend when he crashed while driving a "very powerful" BMW has avoided jail.

Will Sherriff's car travelled more than 30m (98ft) off the ground when he lost control on a bend in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on 6 August 2019, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Passenger Luca Skivington, a 17-year-old footballer, died in the crash.

Sheriff, 18, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

The teenager, of Jennings Field, Flackwell Heath, Buckinghamshire, was also disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended test before he can regain his licence.

Thames Valley Police said Sherriff was driving a BMW 118D with three passengers in Windsor End at 22:44 BST.

"Sherriff failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and continued straight ahead up a grass embankment," the force said.

"This launched the car into the air for approximately 34 metres and it landed on its front passenger side."

Burnham FC said it was devastated by the death of Luca Skivington, the son of its chairman Glenn Skivington

Luca, who played football for non-league Burnham FC, sustained a severe head injury and died at the scene.

His family said he was "a very special boy, loved by so many, adored by his family and idolised by his younger brother".

The 17-year-old was a former academy player for Oxford United and was described as a "such a talent".

Insp Andy Storey said: "This tragic case resulted in the death of a young man with his life ahead of him.

"It was remarked in court that the vehicle Sherriff was driving that day was very powerful for a driver with such limited experience, and I hope that the tragedy of this case highlights the risks to other young drivers of driving a vehicle when you are inexperienced."