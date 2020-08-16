Image copyright Google Image caption The rave was held near York Way, Borehamwood

Two teenagers have been assaulted at an illegal rave attended by up to 600 people, police said.

Police were made aware of a large number of people travelling to Borehamwood just before midnight on Saturday.

Officers were sent to the site near York Way and the event was closed down.

One of the young men had a head injury and the other a wound to his hand. It was believed the injuries were caused by a knife.

Neither of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening and both teenagers were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Ch Insp Frankie Westoby said it was a "large event with up to 600 people" and many travelled from outside the area to take part.

He said: "Unlicensed music events are illegal and by their very nature there are numerous risks involved in attending.

"As well as the continuing threat of Covid-19, they are often held at sites that are unsuitable for large gatherings and organisers often fail to take appropriate steps to ensure people's safety."

The force said there was information that other people may also have been injured but left the scene without contacting the emergency services.

Police urged anyone else who was hurt to come forward.