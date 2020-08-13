Image copyright Google Image caption A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in the Manor Way area of Borehamwood

A man has been arrested following a gun attack in which a teenager was shot in the chest.

The 16-year-old boy was found by armed officers and paramedics in the Ripon Way, Manor Way and Cranes Way area of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, at 22:50 BST on 4 August.

He suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is being questioned by officers.

Det Insp Mark Butler said: "While we have arrested a man in relation to this incident, we are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us."