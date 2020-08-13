Image copyright Watford Borough Council Image caption Watford Borough Council said Cassiobury Park would reopen "as soon as it is safe to do so"

A park has been temporarily closed due to "safety hazards" caused by storms.

Entrances to Cassiobury Park in Watford have been sealed off "to keep visitors safe from falling trees and debris", damaged by wind the council said.

Watford Borough Council advised people not to visit the park "for their own safety".

The authority said emergency repair work was being carried out on affected trees and the park would reopen "as soon as it is safe to do so".

Image copyright Watford Borough Council Image caption A specialist team of experts will assess the damage to the trees

Mayor of Watford Peter Taylor said: "Cassiobury Park took a direct hit from the storms last night and due to this many trees have suffered extensive damage.

"Tree experts have been in the park this morning and have recommended we temporarily close the park to keep visitors safe from falling trees and debris.

"I know this will be a frustration to the park's many visitors but keeping people safe must be our highest priority."

In a statement on its website about the temporary closure, the council said every year about six people in the UK were killed by falling trees or branches.