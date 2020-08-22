Image copyright The Arches Theatre Image caption This year, while the audience can remain under the arches, the stage has had to be built outside

An open air theatre under disused railway arches is adding more dates to fill the "void" left when live shows stopped in March due to coronavirus.

The Arches Theatre, in Clifton Reynes, Buckinghamshire, has extended its summer season for actors and audiences "desperate to come".

It will run until September, instead of just August, with four more events.

Alistair Brammer, who played Fiyero in West End musical Wicked until lockdown began in March, will perform next week.

The self-financing independent business was started on land owned by David Pibworth in August 2018.

In previous years, it has been able to seat audiences of up to 200 under the arches, but this year social distancing means that has been reduced to 66.

Image copyright The Arches Theatre Image caption The Wet Mariners performed at The Arches Theatre in 2019 where the stage was also under the arches

Image copyright The Arches Theatre Image caption This year, the Wet Mariners performed The Comedy of Errors using an outdoor stage

Although indoor entertainment venues have been able to reopen from 15 August, Mr Pibworth said it was still not a commercially viable option for many.

"I've gone out of my way to try and help groups desperate to come," he said.

"I thought outside the box to see what I can put on here.

"Next year I am already thinking of starting earlier."

Image copyright Matt Crockett Image caption Alistair Brammer has not worked since March, when his West End musical Wicked closed

The one-night show by 31-year-old Brammer at The Arches on 27 August, called A Night At The Musicals, will be his second gig in five months.

"To quote my agent we are all 'dodo farmers' - we are all peddling an industry that doesn't exist," he said.

"Anyone coming to these gigs, mine or others, you're really helping to support the arts.

"Without that support a lot of people are going to be forced to reconsider their career."

Other shows at the disused railway venue include Richard Digance, Aladdin, a family summer pantomime, and 'Allo 'Allo by Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy.

