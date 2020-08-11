Image copyright Met Police Image caption Maisie Newell died when she was 13, allegedly as a result of the earlier injuries

A man accused of murdering his daughter threw her across a room in "a fit of temper" as a baby, a jury has heard.

Maisie Newell suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries after being thrown into her cot in 2000 at four weeks old, the Old Bailey was told.

She died in 2014, aged 13, allegedly as a result of the earlier injuries.

In February, Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Hertfordshire, admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

At the time of the assault, Mr Smith was at the family home in Edgware, north London, with Maisie and her older brother, who was 18 months old, while their mother, Amanda Lee, visited a friend, the court was told.

'Fit of temper'

Prosecutor Sally O'Neill told jurors: "The defendant's response to that was 'Don't leave me with a screaming baby for hours'."

Mr Smith later admitted hurting Maisie "in a fit of temper because he became frustrated that she wouldn't stop crying", Ms O'Neill said.

He threw her four to five feet across the room into her cot and lied to Ms Lee when she came home and noticed something was wrong, the court heard.

He eventually claimed Maisie had hit her head when he put her to sleep.

Ms O'Neill said the defendant and Ms Lee lied to paramedics, claiming Maisie's brother had dragged her into the bathroom and dropped her on the floor.

The court was told Maisie was born healthy but suffered brain damage from the assault, required constant care thereafter and had to be fed through a tube for the rest of her life.

At police interview, Smith admitted assaulting Maisie and, in August 2001, pleaded guilty to causing really serious harm and was sentenced three years in prison.

Maisie, who was adopted in 2002, was hospitalised in May 2014 and her condition deteriorated and she died on 28 June.

Giving evidence, pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift said had Maisie not sustained the significant brain injuries as a baby "she would not have been expected to die when she did".

The trial continues.