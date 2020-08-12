Image copyright Beacons of the Past Image caption "Citizen Scientists" helped identify a hidden iron age hillfort in the southern Chiltern Hills, which cover Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire

An Iron Age hillfort hidden under trees and foliage has been discovered with the help of "citizen scientists".

Members of the Beacons of the Past group identified the site, in the Chiltern Hills, from digital survey images last year and the hillfort was verified on 6 August.

It is thought the circular site dates from the early Iron Age in England, between 800BC and 500BC.

Work will take place to preserve the site.

Image copyright Beacons of the Past Image caption Technology has helped identify a new hillfort hidden under trees and foliage

The remains of the hillfort include a 9m (30ft)-wide bank and an external ditch which is 7m (23ft) wide.

Its perimeter is more than 500m (1,640ft) in length and it is thought it would have covered 7.5 acres.

Despite the name, hillforts are often neither on a hill, nor used as forts. Archaeologists believe they may have been used as defended settlements, production sites, or stock enclosures.

The new site in the southern Chilterns was first identified through images from a large scale LiDAR scan of the area. LiDAR technology can penetrate the ground and foliage which might hide archaeological sites, using laser pulses.

Beacons of the Past's trained volunteers, known as "citizen scientists", helped look through LiDAR data to help identify sites.

The exact location of the hillfort has not been disclosed to protect the site and the landowner's privacy.

Image copyright Beacons of the Past Image caption An example of LiDAR technology identifying a different hillfort in the Chiltern Hills

Work will take place to preserve what remains of the hillfort, but there are no plans to excavate the site at present.

Project manager and archaeologist Dr Wendy Morrison said: "Although one can never be certain of the age of a prehistoric earthwork without excavating for dating evidence, visual inspection of the rampart and ditch, paired with its location, dominating views in the landscape, give me the confidence to say this is very likely to be an Early Iron Age univallate hillfort."

