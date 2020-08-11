Stevenage dog attack: Children and woman need surgery after Rottweiler incident
Two boys, aged two and four, and a 25-year-old woman require surgery after being attacked by Rottweiler dogs.
Hertfordshire Police were called to Newcastle Close, Stevenage, at 12:33 BST on Monday, and seized two dogs, as first reported in The Comet.
The victims had "significant facial injuries" and were taken to hospital, police said.
The woman will need a skin graft on her forehead and the youngest boy had a fractured skull, it added.
