Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rottweilers are loyal dogs, naturally protective and can fit in well with family life if well trained and kept occupied, said the dog charity PDSA

Two boys, aged two and four, and a 25-year-old woman require surgery after being attacked by Rottweiler dogs.

Hertfordshire Police were called to Newcastle Close, Stevenage, at 12:33 BST on Monday, and seized two dogs, as first reported in The Comet.

The victims had "significant facial injuries" and were taken to hospital, police said.

The woman will need a skin graft on her forehead and the youngest boy had a fractured skull, it added.

