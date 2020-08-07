Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jefferey Wiafe was stabbed in the chest

A man who stabbed an alleged rival drug dealer to death on New Year's Eve has been found guilty of murder.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died after being knifed four times in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes.

Tyriq Alowooja, 20, from Milton Keynes, had claimed Mr Wiafe was accidentally stabbed but now faces life imprisonment after being convicted of the killing.

Alowooja's girlfriend Brooke Turrell, 20, also of Milton Keynes, was cleared of assisting an offender.

Turrell, of Stratford Road, Wolverton, had already been cleared of murder after the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence against her.

Luton Crown Court was previously told Mr Wiafe had driven on to the estate to collect drugs that were being stored for him in a flat in Carradine Crescent.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The jury heard Mr Wiafe had driven on to the estate to collect drugs

The jury heard that Alowooja was also on the estate in a Volkswagen Polo.

He spotted a customer coming from the direction of the flats in Carradine Crescent and she got into the back of the vehicle for the exchange.

Mr Wiafe then pulled up in a Vauxhall Astra and the two men clashed, with Mr Wiafe being stabbed four times.

The jury was told Mr Wiafe died in hospital from a deep stab wound to the left of his chest.

In the witness box, Alowooja, of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, claimed it was during a struggle with Mr Wiafe that the victim had tried to take a knife from his waist band.

He said Mr Wiafe was accidentally stabbed a number of times during the fight.

Judge Charles Gratwicke adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

At the start of the trial, Alowooja and Turrell both admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and will also be sentenced for that offence.

