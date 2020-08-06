Image copyright Google Image caption A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in the Manor Way area of Borehamwood

Police are investigating an attempted murder after teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 16-year-old boy was found by armed police and paramedics, who were called to reports of a shooting in the Ripon Way, Manor Way and Cranes Way area of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire at 22:50 BST on Tuesday.

The boy's injuries are life-changing, Hertfordshire Police said.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing, the force added.

An extensive search of the area was carried out, assisted by a dog unit and police helicopter, but no suspect was found.

A guard around the scene and road closures remain in place, and detectives are appealing for witnesses and information.

Det Insp Michael Macbeth said: "I understand news of this incident will be alarming, I want to reassure the community that we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this and doing all we can to locate those responsible."