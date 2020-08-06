Image copyright Bex Morgan Image caption The delivery robot drove into the canal near New Bradwell in Milton Keynes

A delivery robot had to be rescued when it veered into a canal.

The machine, one of many which deliver take-aways and groceries in Milton Keynes, went into water near New Bradwell on 28 July.

Bex Morgan said she had been walking her dog when the "robot just drove straight into the canal".

Starship Technologies, which developed and runs the robots, said anyone who spots one of its machines "swimming" should get in touch.

The robots are a regular sight in Milton Keynes and use 10 cameras, ultrasound, radar and GPS to travel along pavements and cross streets to make their deliveries.

Ms Morgan posted on Facebook how she witnessed the robot lose its way and plunge into the canal.

She said Starship Technologies had "gone to fish it out".

Image copyright Starship Image caption Starship Technologies has partnered with the Co-op in Milton Keynes to deliver groceries

The robot's plight spread across the social media platform, with the MK Community Hub page asking whether it had been "so hot from the weather he tried cooling down".

A spokesman for Starship Technologies said: "If people see a robot not moving, they shouldn't do anything because we're aware of where every single robot is to the nearest inch and it may just be having a rest."

"However if on the rare occasion someone sees a robot swimming or in any other odd situation then feel free to email community@starship.xyz with the details."

