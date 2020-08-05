Image copyright Magpas Image caption The crash happened on Monkswood Way

Two men have denied causing serious injury at a "car cruise" event where 19 people were hurt.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, at 21:45 BST on 18 July last year.

Dominic Brown and Julian Castano-Perez, both 21, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They also denied 10 counts of wanton or furious driving at St Albans Crown Court.

Mr Brown, of Park Street Lane, St Albans, and Mr Castano-Perez, 21, of Fitzwalter Place, Dunmow, Essex, will next appear in court on 11 December.

